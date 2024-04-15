Canario will be recalled from Triple-A Iowa prior to Monday's game in Arizona, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.
It is not yet clear whose spot on the Cubs' roster Canario will be taking. The 23-year-old is off to a nice start with Iowa, slashing .269/.377/.481 with two home runs in 13 contests. Canario would figure to operate in a reserve outfielder role.
