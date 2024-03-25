The Cubs optioned Canario to Triple-A Iowa on Monday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Canario made a push for an Opening Day roster spot but ultimately came up short. The 23-year-old missed much of the 2023 season while recovering from multiple surgeries but did get a cup of coffee with the big club in September. He could be used at all three outfield spots at Iowa.
More News
-
Cubs' Alexander Canario: Likely to start at Triple-A•
-
Cubs' Alexander Canario: Belts slam for first MLB homer•
-
Cubs' Alexander Canario: Gets first big-league start•
-
Cubs' Alexander Canario: Recalled from Iowa•
-
Cubs' Alexander Canario: Sent down Monday•
-
Cubs' Alexander Canario: Officially summoned from minors•