The Pirates non-tendered Canario on Friday, Danny Demilio of PittsburghBaseballNow.com reports.

Canario was DFA'd by the Pirates on Tuesday to make room on the 40-man for a wave of prospects, and he'll now lose his place in the organization altogether. The 25-year-old may have to settle for a minor-league deal in free agency after slashing just .218/.274/.338 over 234 plate appearances during his first extended look in the bigs.