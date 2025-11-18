default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Pirates designated Canario for assignment Tuesday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Canario slashed .218/.274/.338 with 20 RBI and 25 runs scored across 234 plate appearances with the Pirates in 2025. He'll now end up as one of the roster casualties necessary to clear room for the six prospects Pittsburgh added to its 40-man Tuesday.

More News