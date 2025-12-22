Alexander Canario: Signs with Japanese team
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Seibu Lions of Nippon Professional Baseball signed Canario to a contract Sunday, Yakyu Cosmopolitan reports.
Canario was non-tendered by the Pirates last month after posting a .611 OPS in 87 games for Pittsburgh during the 2025 season. The 25-year-old has slashed just .229/.283/.368 during his limited major-league opportunities and will now try his luck in Japan.
