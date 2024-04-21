Canario went 2-for-6 with a walk, a solo home run and an additional run scored across both games of Saturday's doubleheader against the Marlins.

Canario started in left field and batted ninth in both contests, and he delivered his first 2024 home run in the nightcap. With Ian Happ (hamstring) and Seiya Suzuki (oblique) both out of the lineup for the immediate future, Canario should see more playing time in the short term. The 23-year-old will eventually settle back into a reserve role or return to the minors, but he has a chance to make a strong impression while he's in this elevated role.