Canario is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets.
Canario is back on the bench Wednesday after going 1-for-2 at the dish in Tuesday's 4-2 loss. He's now been excluded from the lineup five times in the past six games and doesn't look as though he'll benefit much from the absences of fellow outfielders Cody Bellinger (ribs) and Seiya Suzuki (oblique).
