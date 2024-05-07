The Cubs optioned Canario to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.
He's clearing out to make room for Cody Bellinger's (ribs) return from the injured list. Canario went 6-for-22 with one home run during his brief time up with the big club.
