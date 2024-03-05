While Canario may push for a reserve outfield role in camp, he's likely to start the season with Triple-A Iowa, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Canario gives the Cubs a potential option to mash against lefties, but he's still likely to begin the year in the minors. The 23-year-old made his MLB debut last season and appeared in six games, recording a double, a triple and a home run during that limited run. If Canario impresses at Triple-A, he may force his way into Chicago's plans at some point this summer.