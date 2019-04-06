Webster was called up to the Cubs on Saturday, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Carl Edwards Jr. was sent down to the minors in a tangential move after a ghastly 32.40 ERA in just 1.2 innings of work. Formerly a starting pitcher, Webster is expected to provide bullpen depth for the Cubs. The reliever has 123.1 innings of major-league experience across four seasons, most recently throwing three innings for the Cubs last year during his first stint in the big leagues since 2015, but could find his way back in the minors if and when Edwards corrects his mechanics.