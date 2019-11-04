Play

Webster (arm) was outrighted to Triple-A Iowa on Monday.

Webster threw 11 innings for the Cubs early in the season, allowing six earned runs, before going down with a nerve issue in his right arm in mid-May. He never returned to the big leagues, though he did pitch six rehab innings over the final three months of the season, which would seem to bode well for his availability heading into the 2020 campaign.

