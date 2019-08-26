Webster (arm) restarted his rehab assignment at Double-A Tennessee last week, making two appearances for the affiliate and giving up four runs on three hits and a walk over 1.2 innings.

Webster has been stuck on the Cubs' injured list since May with the arm injury, but began a minor-league rehab assignment in early July before being shut down approximately two weeks later following a setback. The right-hander resumed pitching a month later, but he may have suffered another setback while pitching for Tennessee, as his last appearance came Aug. 19. He'll probably need to return to minor-league action within the next few days to have a realistic shot at rejoining the Cubs as a September callup.