Webster (arm) will continue his rehab assignment at Double-A Tennessee, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Webster made two appearances with the Cubs' rookie-league affiliate over the last week but now makes his way to Double-A. The 29-year-old landed on the injured list in early May with radial nerve inflammation in his right arm and will be eligible to be activated off the 60-day injured list after the All-Star break.

