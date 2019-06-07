Webster (arm) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Friday.

Webster recorded a 4.91 ERA in 11 innings before going down with radial nerve inflammation in mid-May. The injury is evidently severe enough for him to miss at least two months, putting his return in mid-July at the earliest. He'll make way on the 40-man roster for Craig Kimbrel, who officially joined the Cubs on Friday.

