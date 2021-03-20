Marquez was optioned to Double-A Tennessee Friday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Marquez had the start of his camp delayed due to the intake protocol process and never really had a chance to make the Opening Day roster. Although the 22-year-old made his MLB debut last year, he's yet to throw an inning at the Double- or Triple-A levels, so he'll start the season at the former and have the chance to work his way up.
