Hughes allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Thursday against the Orioles.

Rowan Wick pitched on consecutive days entering Thursday's game so was likely unavailable. That gave Hughes an opportunity in the ninth inning. Though the tying reached scoring position -- Zach McKinstry committed an error in addition to the hit surrendered -- Hughes got Cedric Mullins to line into a game-ending double play to tally his first career save. Wick appears to have a clear grip on the closer role for the Cubs, but Hughes has been excellent across 38.2 innings this season by maintaining a 3.03 ERA and 49:13 K:BB.