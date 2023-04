Kilian was recalled from Triple-A Iowa and will start for the Cubs on Saturday against the Marlins, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

As planned, Kilian gets the call to fill in for Jameson Taillon (groin) at loanDepot park in Miami. The 25-year-old right-hander allowed 15 runs -- 13 earned -- over his first 11.1 major-league innings last season and was showing an ugly 7.15 ERA through 11.1 innings this year at Triple-A Iowa. He is not a recommended fantasy streamer.