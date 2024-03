Killian underwent and MRI after exiting a Cactus League appearance Tuesday with right shoulder discomfort, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.

The results of the MRI are not yet in, but it's certainly a discouraging development for the young right-hander. If healthy, Killian is likely slated for a spot in the Triple-A Iowa rotation, although he could also be an option for the big-league club as a reliever.