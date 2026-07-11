Giants' Caleb Kilian: Blows save chance

Kilian (2-5) allowed three runs on three hits and a walk while failing to record an outing, taking the loss and a blown save in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Rockies.

Kilian has three blown saves this season, and two have come during a six-appearance stretch in which he's allowed nine runs over 4.2 innings. The reliever's hold on the closing job for the Giants is likely weakening with each poor performance. He's now at a 4.74 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 47:18 K:BB through 38 innings this season while converting eight of 11 save chances and adding three holds. Given the Giants' poor placement in the standings, trusting Kilian or other relievers on the team for steady save chances is a risky fantasy strategy.