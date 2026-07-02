Giants' Caleb Kilian: Clean inning for save

Kilian struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

Kilian allowed five runs over 1.2 innings across his last two appearances in June. He bounced back with a perfect inning Wednesday to picked up his seventh save of the season and his third in his last four appearances. The right-hander has a 4.00 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 43:17 K:BB over 36 innings. Kilian continues to operate as the Giants' closer, though he brings some risk in fantasy due to a high walk rate (4.3 BB/9).