Giants' Caleb Kilian: Picks up another save

Kilian notched a save against the Rockies on Saturday, allowing one run on two hits and no walks while striking out two batters over one inning.

Kilian inherited a relatively easy opportunity, taking the ball with San Francisco up three runs in the ninth inning. The right-hander didn't have the smoothest outing, as a pair of singles resulted in a Rockies run and brought the tying run to the plate. However, Kilian was able to strike out Troy Johnston to extinguish the threat and send the Giants home with a win. Kilian recorded his fourth save over his past five outings and increased his total to eight saves on the campaign. It hasn't been seamless for Kilian -- he's given up six earned runs over that five-appearance stretch -- but he seems to have a fairly solid hold on San Francisco's closer role.