Kilian was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Sunday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

The 26-year-old made a spot start for the Cubs in late April but was sent back to Triple-A after he surrendered seven runs across 3.1 innings. Kilian has continued to work as a starter at Iowa and has a 3.97 ERA over 88.1 innings, but he'll likely work out of the bullpen for Chicago.