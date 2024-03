Kilian will be sidelined until around the All-Star break after an MRI revealed a teres major strain in his right shoulder, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell noted that it's the type of injury which can have varying timelines, but certainly Kilian is not expected back anytime soon. It's a hit to the team's rotation depth, as Kilian was likely slated to open the year in the Triple-A Iowa rotation.