Kilian logged two scoreless innings with two strikeouts in Friday's Cactus League game against the White Sox.

Kilian was the third pitcher to appear in the contest for the Cubs and he looked sharp. The righty has appeared in six games (four starts) for Chicago over the past two years and he could be in the running for a bullpen role this spring if he pitches well. Kilian doesn't seem like a realistic option for a rotation spot at this point, though he could be on the radar for spot starts when needed.