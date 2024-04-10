Morel went 2-for-4 with a grand slam during Tuesday's 5-1 win over San Diego.

Morel launched his third homer of 2024 on Tuesday, tagging reliever Stephen Kolek for the grand slam on Kolek's first pitch out of the bullpen. The long ball was Morel's first grand slam of his career. He's now logged a hit in 10 of his 11 appearances and is slashing .326/.370/.605 with an excellent 10.9 percent strikeout rate across 43 at-bats.