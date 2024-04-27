Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Morel "is fine" after exiting Saturday's game versus the Red Sox after the seventh inning following a fall in the outfield, CHGO Cubs reports.
Morel toppled over left fielder Alexander Canario after making a running catch and landed hard on the ground. He looked to be in some pain and was removed from the game at that point. However, it sounds like he probably would've remained in if the score hadn't been so lopsided. It does not appear fantasy managers need to have any worries about Morel's status.
