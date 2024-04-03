Morel went 1-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and two runs scored in Tuesday's 12-2 win over the Rockies.

Morel went deep in the third inning as the Cubs piled on in the easy win. The 24-year-old now has two long balls across five games to go along with a robust 1.171 OPS. Whether he's playing at third base or serving as the DH, Morel will be in the lineup most days due to his powerful bat, and fantasy managers should reap the rewards.