Morel went 2-for-3 with a run scored during Monday's 5-0 victory over the Rockies.

Despite the modest stat line, Morel's sixth-inning single with two-men on was the impetus for the Cubs' victory as a misplay by left-fielder Nolan Jones saw the ball roll all the way to the wall and allowed both runners to score. Jones then added a throwing error on the same play that allowed Morel to complete the little-league home run. Unfortunately, Morel did not get credited with an RBI on the play but it's been a solid start to the season for the Cubs' third-baseman. Through four games he's collected seven hits in 17 at-bats with a homer, three RBI and four runs scored.