Bellinger went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Monday's 5-0 win over the Rockies.

Bellinger came into the contest with two RBI across his first three games of the season, but he managed to double his output as he paced the Cubs in the win. The 28-year-old is still looking for his first multi-hit game of the year, though he should have plenty of those coming off of a strong 2023 campaign in which he batted .307. Bellinger also led Chicago with 97 RBI last season.