Cubs' Cole Hamels: Slated for No. 3 spot in rotation

Hamels is slated to be the third starter for the Cubs to begin the season behind Jon Lester and Yu Darvish, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

It appears Chicago manager Joe Maddon will alternate lefties and righties in his rotation, with Lester, Darvish and Hamels followed by the righty Kyle Hendricks and the lefty Jose Quintana. Hamels played well for the Cubs after coming over in a deadline deal last season and should be primed for continued success heading into his age-35 season.