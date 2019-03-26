Cubs' Cole Hamels: Slated for No. 3 spot in rotation
Hamels is slated to be the third starter for the Cubs to begin the season behind Jon Lester and Yu Darvish, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
It appears Chicago manager Joe Maddon will alternate lefties and righties in his rotation, with Lester, Darvish and Hamels followed by the righty Kyle Hendricks and the lefty Jose Quintana. Hamels played well for the Cubs after coming over in a deadline deal last season and should be primed for continued success heading into his age-35 season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Marlins SP have Fantasy appeal
The Marlins again figure to be an afterthought in the Fantasy world, but their young starting...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
A deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Busts 2.0
Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...