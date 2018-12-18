Cubs' Daniel Descalso: Reaches deal with Cubs
Descalso signed with the Cubs on Tuesday, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.
The veteran utility man had a career season in 2018, coming to the plate 423 times and recording career bests in homers (13), walk rate (15.1 percent), ISO (.198) and wRC+ (111) while hitting .238/.353/.436. He's not a star by any means and has just one season with an above-average batting line under his belt, but his ability to perform capably around the infield and in left field while providing some value at the plate is a great fit for a Cubs' roster which includes a number of flexible players already. He won't be a first-choice option anywhere for the Cubs but should play often at various spots around the diamond for Joe Maddon, a manager who is certainly fond of rotation.
