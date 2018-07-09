Smyly (elbow) expects to start a minor-league rehab assignment near the end of July, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Smyly stated that he's worked up to three frames in simulated games, so he's making steady progress on his way back from Tommy John surgery. Smyly went under the knife in June of 2017. If he can begin a rehab assignment by the end of the month, the 29-year-old has a chance to come off the disabled list sometime in August.