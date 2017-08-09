Cubs' Ian Happ: Drives in two Tuesday
Happ went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Giants.
Happ delivered most of the Cubs' offense in a 6-3 loss. The 22-year-old is striking out a lot (29.6% K rate), but with 14 home runs and an .815 OPS, Happ is proving to be a strong fantasy contributor in his rookie season.
