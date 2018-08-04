Happ is starting in center field and batting sixth in Saturday's game against the Padres.

Happ is starting for the fifth consecutive game as Albert Almora will take a seat for the fourth time in the past six contests. The two have split playing time fairly evenly this season, but Happ's recent stretch of action is an encouraging sign for his fantasy owners. On the season, the 23-year-old is slashing .243/.369/.428 with 12 home runs and five stolen bases.