Taillon (back) allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits and a walk over 2.2 innings in his first rehab start with Double-A Tennessee on Sunday.

Taillon struck out four and got his pitch count up to 52. From a results perspective, it's not the outing Taillon and the Cubs were looking for, but he'll get another rehab start or two to sharpen things up before rejoining the Cubs' rotation. Taillon didn't pitch at all during spring training due a strained back.