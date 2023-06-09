Holloway (oblique) has made two appearances for Triple-A Iowa since being reinstated from the 7-day injured list June 2, working 1.2 innings while allowing four earned runs on five hits and one walk.

Holloway had been sidelined since spring training after suffering a moderate right oblique strain during a Cactus League appearance. The right-hander was cleared to begin a rehab assignment with Single-A Myrtle Beach on May 19 and was advanced to Iowa after striking out nine and giving up just one earned run across 5.1 innings with the lower-level affiliate.