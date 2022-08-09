Holloway underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
A timeline for Holloway's recovery was not revealed, but he was placed on the 60-day injured list on the first day of this month, so he will be out at least until late September and could miss the rest of the campaign.
More News
-
Marlins' Jordan Holloway: Heads to 60-day injured list•
-
Marlins' Jordan Holloway: Moves to 15-day IL•
-
Marlins' Jordan Holloway: Recalled by Marlins•
-
Marlins' Jordan Holloway: Active at Triple-A•
-
Marlins' Jordan Holloway: Set for third rehab appearance•
-
Marlins' Jordan Holloway: Simulated game on tap•