Holloway signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Wednesday.
Holloway opted out of his minor-league deal with the Cubs on Saturday, and he has now latched on with Chicago's other organization. The 27-year-old reliever missed the first two months of the season in Triple-A with an oblique injury, and he's surrendered eight earned runs across 6.1 innings since his return.
More News
-
Cubs' Jordan Holloway: Back in action at Triple-A•
-
Cubs' Jordan Holloway: Nursing oblique injury•
-
Cubs' Jordan Holloway: Joins Cubs on MiLB deal•
-
Marlins' Jordan Holloway: Outrighted off roster•
-
Marlins' Jordan Holloway: Undergoes surgery•
-
Marlins' Jordan Holloway: Heads to 60-day injured list•