Holloway signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Feb. 9.

Holloway, 27, held an 8.20 ERA and 45:39 K:BB over 26.3 innings at the Triple-A level in 2023 in his first year as a full-time reliever. The hard-thrower has some bat-missing upside but hasn't ever been able to throw enough strikes for it to matter.