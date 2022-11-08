Holloway (elbow) was activated off the 60-day injured list and outrighted to Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Holloway underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in early August. The transaction doesn't mean he's now healthy, it just means he'll continue his recovery while no longer a member of the 40-man roster. He only made a single appearance at the big-league level this season and only threw 23.2 innings in the minors, spending most of the season on the shelf.