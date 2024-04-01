Wicks pitched four innings, allowing five runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks while striking out six batters in Sunday's 9-5 win over the Rangers. He did not factor into the decision.

Wicks had a quite the mixed bag of a performance Sunday. On one hand, striking out six batters over four innings is impressive, but on the other hand, he also allowed eight batters to reach base. The defense behind Wicks committed two errors, so he had to work a little harder to make it four frames. The left-hander is tentatively set to return to the mound Saturday for a tough matchup at home versus the Dodgers.