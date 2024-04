Wicks (1-2) earned the win Tuesday, allowing two runs on five hits and no walks over six innings. He struck out four.

Wicks got through five innings for the first time all season Tuesday, picking up his first win after six innings of work. However, he set a season low in strikeouts, bringing down his K/9 from 12.7 to 11.0, and surrendered his second long ball of the campaign in the fifth inning to Jake Meyers. Wicks is lined up to close out a two-start week Sunday at Boston.