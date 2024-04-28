Wicks was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a strained left forearm, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The left-hander was scratched from Sunday's start in Boston due to the injury and will be sidelined for at least the next couple weeks. Hayden Wesneski will start in his place and could remain in the rotation while Wicks is out.
