Wicks allowed two runs on five hits over 4.1 innings and did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Diamondbacks. He walked one and struck out five.

Wicks pitched well and continued to miss bats at a solid rate, but the Cubs decided to pull him after just 74 pitches. The young lefty logged 126 innings last season across three levels, with only 34.2 of them coming in the majors, so the team is likely just being conservative with his workload in the early going. However, his 24 strikeouts in only 17 innings this year are reason for optimism moving forward. Wicks is penciled in to start again Tuesday against the Astros.