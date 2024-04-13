Wicks (0-2) took the loss Friday, allowing four runs on five hits and four walks over four innings against Seattle. He struck out six.

Wicks struggled mightily with his control against the Mariners as his four walks matched his season total from the two previous starts combined. The Cubs lefty only threw 36.1 percent of his 94 pitches in the zone, but that is not unusual for him as his career rate was 34.6 percent entering Friday. Wicks looks to rebound in his next start, scheduled to be against the Diamondbacks on the road.