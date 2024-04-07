Wicks (0-1) allowed two runs on six hits across 4.2 innings to take the loss Saturday against the Dodgers. He walked one and struck out seven.

Wicks pitched decently against a tough lineup, but the Cubs only managed one run in the 4-1 defeat. The lefty was ineffective with his pitches, needing 100 to retire his 14 batters, which kept him from completing five innings for the second straight start. Wicks does have an impressive 13 strikeouts over 8.2 frames this season, however. He'll carry a 4.15 ERA into his next outing, which is tentatively set for Friday against the Mariners, and aim to pitch a bit deeper into the contest.