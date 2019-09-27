Cubs' Jose Quintana: Shelled by Pirates
Quintana (13-9) took the loss against the Pirates on Thursday, giving up seven earned runs on 12 hits over five innings, striking out four and walking none as the Cubs fell 9-5.
It's been a rough close to the season for Quintana, with this latest shellacking marking the third straight start he's given up at least five earned runs. He's shown flashes of brilliance at times in 2019, but the late-season rough patch leaves him with an unspectacular 4.68 ERA and 1.39 WHIP across 171 innings to close the campaign.
