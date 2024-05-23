Steele (0-2) took the loss against Atlanta on Wednesday, allowing five runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five over 6.1 innings.

Steele made short work of the first six batters he faced in the contest before giving up a leadoff single to Michael Harris to open the third, followed by a two-run shot off the bat of Adam Duvall. The lefty then appeared to settle in over the next three frames, but again found himself in trouble after allowing three of the first four batters to reach in the seventh. He would end up being charged with another three runs in the inning, with two coming home after he was relieved by Jose Cuas. Steele has now given up four or more runs in three consecutive starts and is still looking for his first win of the season. On a positive note, Thursday also marked the first time this season in which he's gotten through six innings.