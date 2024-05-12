Steele escaped with a no-decision in Saturday's 10-9 loss to the Pirates, surrendering six runs on six hits -- including three home runs -- and two walks over four innings. He struck out three.

Making just his third start of the season after missing all of April with a hamstring strain, Steele served up homers to Connor Joe and Oneil Cruz in the third inning and Michael Taylor in the fourth, but he got taken off the hook for the loss thanks to a seven-run fifth by the Cubs. Steele has yet to complete five innings in an outing and threw just 74 pitches (53 strikes) Saturday, but he should begin to get stretched out further as he puts the injury further behind him. Steele will take a 4.73 ERA and 11:4 K:BB through 13.1 innings into his next start, which lines up to be a rematch with the Pirates back in Wrigley Field next week.