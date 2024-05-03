Steele (hamstring) will start Monday against the Padres as long as he gets through a bullpen session Saturday with no issues, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

The results of Steele's lone rehab start weren't great -- he allowed three runs on six hits over 3.1 innings -- but he feels good and has put his hamstring injury in the rearview mirror, which is the most important thing. Steele threw 63 pitches in his rehab outing Wednesday, so he will be somewhat limited from a workload perspective Monday, assuming he is indeed cleared to rejoin the Cubs' rotation that day.